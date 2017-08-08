Sweet corn sellers are in full swing in Minnesota

Summer in Minnesota means sweet corn sales are in full swing.

Sweet corn is harvested when the kernels are sweet and soft, making it ideal for eating.

Its signature sweetness makes it different from field corn which isn't harvested until the kernels are dry.

According to the Minnesota Corn Growers Association, Minnesota is among the nation's leaders in overall corn production and produced 1.5 billion bushels last year.

This year started off rough for sweet corn but everything is starting to turn for the better.