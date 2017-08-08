Honkers split double header with Thunder Bay

The Rochester Honkers took game one of their double header with Thunder Bay 4-2, but dropped the second game 4-0 Monday night.

In game one, the Honkers were led by Zach Zubia who had a 3-4 night with a home run and a double. His home run came in the bottom of the third, a solo home run that gave the Honkers a 2-0 lead.

Then in the fifth, the Honkers extended their lead to 4-0 as Konnor Zickefoose knocked an RBI single, and Mike Echavia did the same to make it 4-0.

In the seventh, Manny Armendariz gave up two runs, but finished his seven-inning complete game, allowing just the two runs on five hits, with two walks and a strikeout for his fourth win of the year.

The Honkers offense was silent in the second game, being shutout by Border Cats starter Blaze Bohall and reliever Kevin Biondic.

Bohall went five innings, allowing only four hits and no runs, while walking four and striking out seven. Then Biondic came in and tossed a scoreless eighth and ninth allowing only two hits and a walk while striking out one.

For the Honkers, their starter Ryan Dorney could only go three innings, as he allowed two runs, one on a solo shot by Brendan Dougherty in first inning, then a second run in the third, when Andy Weber scored on Noah Strohl's single.

Then Weston Hatten gave up two runs, one earned in the fifth in the 4-0 loss.

The Honkers and Border Cats have Tuesday off but then play a second double header on Wednesday with the first game at 6:05 p.m. at Mayo Field.