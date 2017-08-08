Twins two-run seventh the difference in 5-4 victory

An Eddie Rosario RBI double tied thing up and a balk was the difference in a 5-4 comeback victory over Milwaukee on Monday.

Ervin Santana got the start for the Twins. Santana gave up three runs in the top of third. He gave up a solo shot to Keon Broxton, then gave up two runs as Byron Buxton committed an error on Travis Shaw's single that allowed two to score to make it a 3-0 game.

The Twins cut the deficit to two in the bottom of the third, but in the top of the fourth the lead expanded to three when Keon Broxton drove a double driving in Orlando Arcia, to make it 4-1.

Then in the bottom of the fourth, Jorge Polanco made it a one-run ballgame with a tow-run double to left field, scoring Buxton and Ehire Adrianza to make it 4-3.

Then in the bottom of the seventh, Eddie Rosario ripped that game-tying double as mentioned earlier, and with Jason Castro batting, Eddie Rosario scored on a balk by Oliver Drake to give them a 5-4 lead.

Ryan Pressly then pitched a scoreless eighth and Matt Belisle pitched a scoreless ninth to lock down the win and his second save of the year.

Rex Boshers got the win and Oliver Drake was dealt the loss.

The Twins and Brewer play game two of this four game set Tuesday at 7:10 with Adalberto Mejia (4-5) facing Matt Garza (5-5).