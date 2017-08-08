Mayo Clinic keeps top spot in 2017 'Best Hospital' rankings

For the first time ever, Mayo Clinic tops U.S. News & World Report's "Hospital Honor Roll' list in consecutive years.

The Rochester campus once again is the news magazine's top hospital of the year, landing first on the site's 'Hospital Honor Roll' list for 2017-18.

Mayo Clinic was also named the top hospital in Arizona, Florida, and Minnesota, with number one rankings in several specialty categories, including diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology, geriatrics, and neurology.

The clinic finished 3rd under the 'Cancer' specialty and 2nd in several specialties, including cardiology and orthopedics.

In a news release late Monday night, Mayo Clinic CEO Dr. John Noseworthy said, "“Mayo Clinic is consistently top ranked nationwide more often than any other hospital because of the thousands of people here who shared a vision."

Cleveland Clinic finished at the second spot in this year's rankings, with Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore ranked third.

Mayo Clinic Phoenix just sneaked into the rankings, earning the 20th spot on the list.

This is the second straight year Mayo Clinic has earned the top honor, after finishing second to Massachusetts General Hospital in 2015.

Mayo Clinic has received the #1 ranking three times in the last five years.

U.S. News & World Report analyzes data for 4,500 medical centers to determine the rankings.

