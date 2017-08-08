Kutzky House Demolition permit rejected

The city council voted 4 to 2 to deny the building permit for demolition of the Kutzky House.

That leaves it in a very unsure situation.

For now it will just be sitting in it's current location.

The justification is that the developers didn't meet the expectations of the project.

The city council has asked that the developer to come back with what they were planning after demolition.

However the neighbors are now happy that the developers aren't getting their way after what they say was a deceptive agreement.

"I mean that denying the demolition permit, and the arguments that Council Member Campion made, that there's really no basis for it, and that they haven't shown what they're going to do with the property, is a really great outcome and exactly what we could have hoped for," Jesse Welsh, president of the Kutzky Park Neighborhood Association, said.

The biggest issue with the fate of the house was that the roof was removed, and many were unsure why that was done.

The developers don't legally have to do anything with the house, nor do they have to come to the city council with what was requested.

Many of the community members here were concerned that the developers didn't actually attend the meeting.