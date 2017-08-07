No one hurt after gas leak concern near University of Minnesota in Minneapolis

The Minneapolis Fire Department confirmed on Twitter Monday night that crews mitigated the gas leak scare near the University of Minnesota, and no one was hurt.

Monday afternoon, buildings near the University of Minnesota were evacuated after a bulldozer reportedly ruptured a gas main.

The Fire Department says the 12-inch gas main was ruptured, venting gas into the air.

A CenterPoint Energy spokeswoman said a construction worker not employed by the utility caused the leak.

The fire department tweeted CenterPoint remained on scene to clear the construction site.

