Curling Club of Rochester seeks to bring sport back to Rochester

A crowd gathered Monday night in Rochester hoping to bring the popular winter sport of curling back to Rochester.

The Curling Club of Rochester met at The Freight Yard for a fun and informational happy hour.

The club is working to secure a facility where local curlers and those interested in learning the game can meet, play, and socialize.

Curling needs a special type of ice, different from those used in hockey or ice skating

The club said there are currently no appropriate venues for curling in or near the city.

For more information about Curling Club of Rochester, visit the group's website.