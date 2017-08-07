Dance teacher creates new class for people with special needs

A Spring Valley dance instructor is creating a new dance class for people with special needs.

Laura Perez, the director and dance coach for Spring Valley Just For Kix, came up with the idea after a family with a special needs girl suggested it to her.

"I want it to be an inclusive class where people can come and feel comfortable and not feel like they're the odd man out," she said. Perez decided to create the class because, according to her, there's a lot of people with special needs who need an outlet. She believes dancing is something everyone should be able to do regardless of their circumstances.

"I want to be able to adapt to the needs they need to do...whether someone's in a wheelchair and can only do upper body movements...I can work with that."

Perez has been dancing since she was three years old, so teaching dance to others comes naturally to her. Everyone needs a special place, and for Perez, that place has been a dance studio.

"It means that they will be like other dance teams. It means they don't have to be special. It means they have their own place in our community, in our program."

Peter Stier's 12-year-old daughter Joy has already benefited from taking dance lessons. "We saw improvement in her balance doing [dance], and that's one thing she did have a little trouble with was the balancing," he said.

Besides helping with balance, dance has also helped Joy mentally and physically: she gets to meet new people while getting in a workout. Plus, Joy feels good about herself, which helps because she wants to be a professional dancer when she grows up.

"We are so thankful. Just to have something she can get into and that she enjoys...we're so thankful."

Perez knows what it's like to sit back as a parent and watch their child feel like they don't belong. Her 9-year-old daughter has a chronic neurological condition that's caused her to be in and out of the hospital for a majority of her life.

"If it wasn't for people willing to adapt to her she wouldn't have the outlet she does now," she said. Perez sees the adaptive class as a way to give back to the people who've helped her. She hopes that no other child feels like they don't belong in a dance studio.

"That's my goal: helping people fulfill things they don't think they'll be able to do."

The new class will teach choreographed dances, body movement, musicality, and slower movements to help those who can't pick up the dances moves as quickly as others.

Registration opened Monday with the class beginning on September 14th. The class will start with a five-week session to see how everyone is doing and will later be extended the rest of the season. The special needs class will have their own dance team with performances at the winter and spring show.

There are no tryouts for the team. Perez doesn't turn anyone away.

If you or someone you know is interested in the new adaptive class, click here.

Visit Just For Kix - Spring Valley at their Facebook page here.