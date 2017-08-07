Early morning pursuit near Mason City, Iowa reaches speeds of 125 miles-per-hour

An early morning pursuit north of Mason City reaches speeds of 125 miles-per-hour.

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff, a deputy attempted to stop a motorcycle at Thrush Avenue and 325th Street south of Rock Falls, Iowa just before 1 a.m. this morning. The motorcycle rider did not stop, starting a pursuit along rural count roads.

The rider was Robert Hartkopp, of Mason City. He was taken into custody in Butler county.

Hartkopp had a warrant for his arrest in Cerro Gordo County.