Rochester Police searching for suspect involved in Staybridge Suites robbery

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Police are searching for a man involved in a robbery early Monday morning at a Rochester hotel. They said he threatened an employee with a tire iron.

Police say a 20-year-old hotel clerk at Staybridge Suites in northwest Rochester called them after a masked man tried to rob the site. The clerk said the suspect came into the employees' room, in the back, held up a tire iron, and demanded money from the safe. The employee didn't have the code to the safe, so the robber forced him to call his manager with a fake story in an attempt to get it. When that didn't work the suspect took the cash from the register and left.

The robber is described as a 5'10 black man in his twenties. He has a thin build and was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt and baseball cap with black shoes and white soles. He also had a backpack with orange reflective material on it.

Police are now reviewing video surveillance footage taken at the scene because the robber wasn't wearing a mask when he entered the hotel.

If you have any info on the crime you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 1800-222-TIPS.

