Rochester Police searching for suspect involved in Staybridge Suites robbery

According to the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff, a deputy attempted to stop a motorcycle at Thrush Avenue and 325th Street south of Rock Falls, Iowa just before 1 a.m. this morning.More >>
Rochester Police said the suspect threatened an employee with a tire iron.More >>
A Minnesota Republican wants to replace Sen. Amy Klobuchar (DFL) in the United States Senate. Rep. James Newberger (R - Becker) made the announcement on his Facebook page Saturday. Newberger, a paramedic, is a three-term House member with a B.A. in political science/mass communications from St. Cloud State University. In a statement posted to his Facebook page, Newberger said, "After nearly a decade of ignoring millions of Minnesotans, it's time to bring some ba...More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Chuor was wanted for felony domestic assault.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, a D.U.I. deputy was on North Broadway Ave. near 37th St. NW around 12:15 Sunday morning, when the deputy came across a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Todd Michael Tlougan, from Rochester, stopped in the northbound lane.More >>
The week-long journey benefits Project Hero, a national non-profit that works with injured Veterans.More >>
The developers of the house want it demolished, citing restoration costs, but the city's Heritage Preservation Commission disagreed, arguing it should remain.More >>
The U.S. is in a rare bulls-eye for the total solar eclipse coming up in two weeks. It will be the first full solar eclipse in nearly a century to stretch coast to coast. It will also be the first in the Lower 48 states in 38 years. The sun, moon and Earth will line up perfectly that Monday, turning day into night for a few minutes from Oregon to South Carolina. A partial eclipse will extend up through Canada and down to the top of South America. The total eclipse on Aug. 21 will l...More >>
A bride-to-be was killed after a wrong-way driver crashed into her vehicle in Rice County early Sunday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 29-year-old Kacy Elizabeth Merseal, from Des Moines, Iowa, was driving her Volkswagen Eos westbound on Highway 19 in Webster Township.More >>
Gov. Mark Dayton is calling the explosion at a suburban Minneapolis mosque an "act of terror" that is "unforgivable." On Sunday, Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith visited the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, where an explosive device shattered windows and damaged the imam's office Saturday morning.More >>
