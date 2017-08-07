Byron man faces assault charges, deputies say he headbutted deputy

A Byron man assaults a deputy while he was being arrested on a warrant.

28-year-old Chuor Chuor Chuor was taken into custody last Wednesday.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Chuor was wanted for felony domestic assault. When deputies arrived at a home on the 700 block of 3rd Avenue Northeast, Chuor was hiding behind the front door.

The sheriff's office said he resisted arrest, headbutting a deputy as he was put into the squad car.

He is now facing additional charges of 4th degree assault of a peace officer and obstructing legal process.

The deputy's injury was minor.