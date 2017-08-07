Rochester man arrested after speeding away from police

A Rochester man is in custody after leading police on a short chase with speeds reaching 100 miles-per-hour.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, a D.U.I. deputy was on North Broadway Ave. near 37th St. NW around 12:15 Sunday morning, when the deputy came across a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Todd Michael Tlougan, from Rochester, stopped in the northbound lane. Tlougan ignored stoplight signals. Eventually Tlougan made a traffic violation onto 37th St. NW and the deputy tried to pull him over.

Tlougan then took off, reaching speeds of 100 miles-per-hour. Later on, the driver stopped at 19th Ave. NW.

When Tlougan got out of the vehicle, deputies said he started screaming at them. Deputies drew their weapons before arresting Tlougan. Deputies found a small bag of meth inside the car.

Tlougan faces 5th Degree controlled substance possession, reckless driving and driving after revocation.