500 mile bike ride honoring veterans and first responders with P.T.S.D. and other injuries making it's way to Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A 500 mile bike ride between Minneapolis and Chicago kicks off Monday benefiting veterans and first responders with P.T.S.D. and other injuries.

The 2017 United HealthCare Great Lakes Challenge features more than 150 riders, all of them Military Vets. The week-long journey benefits Project Hero, a national non-profit that works with injured Veterans.

The first day of riding begins Monday morning in Minnetonka, ending 63-miles later at the Centerstone Plaza Hotel in Rochester.

Tomorrow, the riders depart Rochester along Highway 14, making their way to La Crosse, Wisconsin. 

