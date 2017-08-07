500 mile bike ride honoring veterans and first responders with P.T.S.D. and other injuries making it's way to Rochester

A Minnesota Republican wants to replace Sen. Amy Klobuchar (DFL) in the United States Senate. Rep. James Newberger (R - Becker) made the announcement on his Facebook page Saturday. Newberger, a paramedic, is a three-term House member with a B.A. in political science/mass communications from St. Cloud State University. In a statement posted to his Facebook page, Newberger said, "After nearly a decade of ignoring millions of Minnesotans, it's time to bring some ba...More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Chuor was wanted for felony domestic assault.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, a D.U.I. deputy was on North Broadway Ave. near 37th St. NW around 12:15 Sunday morning, when the deputy came across a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Todd Michael Tlougan, from Rochester, stopped in the northbound lane.More >>
The week-long journey benefits Project Hero, a national non-profit that works with injured Veterans.More >>
The developers of the house want it demolished, citing restoration costs, but the city's Heritage Preservation Commission disagreed, arguing it should remain.More >>
The U.S. is in a rare bulls-eye for the total solar eclipse coming up in two weeks. It will be the first full solar eclipse in nearly a century to stretch coast to coast. It will also be the first in the Lower 48 states in 38 years. The sun, moon and Earth will line up perfectly that Monday, turning day into night for a few minutes from Oregon to South Carolina. A partial eclipse will extend up through Canada and down to the top of South America. The total eclipse on Aug. 21 will l...More >>
A study commissioned by Mayo Clinic calculates the health care giant's national economic footprint as well as other related benefits. The Post Bulletin reports that Ohio-based TEConomy Partners released a report Thursday that found that Mayo Clinic contributed almost 170,000 jobs and $28 billion to the U.S. economy in 2015. The company did a similar study for the Rochester-based health care group in 2010. That report found that Mayo Clinic had contributed $22 billion and almost 150,...More >>
The Habitat for Humanity ReStore had its third annual ReStoreFest on Saturday to celebrate its accomplishments as the fundraising arm for the Rochester area Habitat for Humanity. It also gave ReStore a chance to let the public know about the work they do, as well as get people involved with the Habitat for Humanity mission.More >>
A bride-to-be was killed after a wrong-way driver crashed into her vehicle in Rice County early Sunday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 29-year-old Kacy Elizabeth Merseal, from Des Moines, Iowa, was driving her Volkswagen Eos westbound on Highway 19 in Webster Township.More >>
A Minnesota Republican wants to replace Sen. Amy Klobuchar (DFL) in the United States Senate. Rep. James Newberger (R - Becker) made the announcement on his Facebook page Saturday. Newberger, a paramedic, is a three-term House member with a B.A. in political science/mass communications from St. Cloud State University. In a statement posted to his Facebook page, Newberger said, "After nearly a decade of ignoring millions of Minnesotans, it's time to bring some ba...More >>
Gov. Mark Dayton is calling the explosion at a suburban Minneapolis mosque an "act of terror" that is "unforgivable." On Sunday, Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith visited the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, where an explosive device shattered windows and damaged the imam's office Saturday morning.More >>
Man's best friends took over Rochester's Peace Plaza Sunday afternoon for Dogs Downtown. The annual canine-centered event featured dog caricature drawings, puppy pools and a costume photo booth.More >>
According to the Goodview Police Department, they received a call to Custom Power Coatings on 850 68th Ave. in Minnesota City around 6:50 Monday morning for a report of an equipment accident.More >>
A Minnesota man is accused of his ninth drunken driving charge after police say they found him driving his riding lawnmower erratically on the streets of Madison Lake. Authorities say the 60-year-old man tested 0.28 and 0.27 on Breathalyzer tests after he was pulled over July 20. He was charged this week with gross misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and driving after license revocation. The Free Press reports a criminal complaint says the man has eight prior DWI-related convictio...More >>
