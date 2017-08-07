Decision on Kutzky House likely to come at Rochester City Council meeting

The fate of the Kutzky House is at the center of a public hearing tonight at Rochester City Council, in what should be the last step before city leaders make a decision on the controversial structure.

The developers of the house want it demolished, citing restoration costs, but the city's Heritage Preservation Commission disagreed, arguing it should remain.

Last month, council members argued there were no great options here, but set up tonight's hearing to collect public feedback before making a decision.