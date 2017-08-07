Honkers sweep double header in Bismarck

A day-off was just what the doctor ordered for the Honkers on Saturday, setting them up for a double header sweep on Sunday, as they beat the Bismarck Larks 12-1 and 7-3.

In game one, Honkers starter Drew Slade went only one inning, giving up a first-inning run on a Ryan Anderson single to make it 1-0, but Michael Stryffeler shined in relief going seven innings, striking out 11 Larks, while allowing only three hits and a walk.

Offensively, the Honkers were shut down over the first five innings, but Larks starter Connor McNallan who went five allowing only three hits, but allowed an unearned run in the fifth, on Morgan McCullough's double to tie it at 1-1.

The Honkers offense then exploded over the next few innings, scoring five runs in the sixth, two in the seventh, one in the eighth, and three in the ninth, to bring the score up to 12-1. Ryan Fitzpatrick hit a solo shot in the eighth and Michael Michalak hit one of his own in the ninth in the 12-1 victory.

Stryffeler go the win while Jake Johnson was dealt the loss as he couldn't record an out in the sixth, giving up four runs in the inning on one hit and three walks.

In game two, the Honkers got a run in the first inning on Konnor Zickefoose's sacrifice fly to left field, but were quickly down 3-1 after Luke Horanski belted a three-run shot off of Drew Slade, who went five inning in this one.

The three-run home run would be the only runs the Larks would score and the Honkers would give up as Drew Slade Jacob Green and Garrett Cobb shut things down the rest of the way, tossing six no-hit innings in a shortened seven inning game.

The Honkers offense would then take over the game once again, this time in the third, as a two-run single off the bat of Zickefoose would give the Honkers a 4-3 lead, as the Honkers would score four runs in the inning.

In the fourth, the Honkers would add to their lead, as Morgan McCullough would knock an RBI single to left to score Griffin Neuer, then Ryan Fitzpatrick would drive home Weston Hatten to give the Honkers a 7-3 lead.

That ended up being the final score, as the Twins left Bismarck with a 7-3 victory and a double header sweep.

The Honkers are back in action Monday night at 6:05 as they play the Thunder Bay Border Cats at Mayo Field.