Twins come back from 5-0 to beat Rangers 6-5

The Twins dug themselves into an early hole, giving up five runs in the first inning, but the offense fought back over the next four innings, taking a one-run lead in the bottom of the fifth in an eventual 6-5 victory.

Jose Berrios wasn't sharp to start this one. In the first inning, Berrios gave up two home runs in the Rangers five-run first. He gave up a lead-off single to Shin-Soo Choo, then, after striking out Elvis Andrus, he walked Nomar Mazara to bring up Adrian Beltre. Beltre smacked a home run to left, scoring Choo and Mazara to give the Rangers a 3-0 lead. Berrios then struck out Rougned Odor for the second out, but hit Mike Napoli on a 3-2 pitch to bring up Joey Gallo who knocked a 2-2 pitch over the right field wall to give the Rangers a 5-0 lead.

The Twins then slowly dug themselves out of that 5-0 hole.

In the bottom of the second, they filled a major portion of that hole with a four-run inning. First max Kepler drove a two-run shot to right center field, his 11th, then Brian Dozier did the same with a two-run home run of his own but to left field, his 20th, to make it a 5-4 game.

Then the Twins were able to tie the game up with another home run in the bottom of the third. This time it was Eddie Rosario who knocked his 12th of the year over the right field wall to tie it up at 5-5.

In the bottom of the fifth, Robbie Grossman then gave the Twins the lead as his single to right field drove in Eduardo Escobar to give the Twins a 6-5 lead.

After that five-run first, Berrios tossed four scoreless innings to finish the day, going five innings, allowing five runs on six hits with six strikeouts and a walk.

following Berrios, Trevor Hildenberger tossed two scoreless innings, then Taylor Rogers got the hold in the eighth for his perfect inning, then Matt Belisle came in and tossed a scoreless ninth, striking out one, to earn his first save of the year and give the Twins a 6-5 victory and series split.

Berrios got the win to improve to 10-5, while Austin Bibens-Dirkx in relief was dealt the loss.

The Twins continue their home stand Monday night as they host the visiting Milwaukee Brewers at 7:10 with Ervin Santana (12-7) facing Brent Suter (2-2).

Player of the Series

Brian Dozier takes home the Player of the Series honors over the weekend, as his 5-11 performance over the final three games of the series included three home runs, and four runs batted in, with two home runs on Friday, and that two-run shot on Sunday, to bring his home run total to 20 on the season.