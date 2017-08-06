GOP state representative announces run against Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Gov. Mark Dayton is calling the explosion at a suburban Minneapolis mosque an "act of terror" that is "unforgivable." On Sunday, Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith visited the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, where an explosive device shattered windows and damaged the imam's office Saturday morning.More >>
Man's best friends took over Rochester's Peace Plaza Sunday afternoon for Dogs Downtown. The annual canine-centered event featured dog caricature drawings, puppy pools and a costume photo booth.More >>
It was not only a celebration of learning. It was a celebration of community. Minnesota Children's Museum at River Center Plaza in Rochester held its End of Summer Block Party from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The event offered free admission for all families, and featured activities, promotions, and more from neighboring businesses.More >>
A bride-to-be was killed after a wrong-way driver crashed into her vehicle in Rice County early Sunday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 29-year-old Kacy Elizabeth Merseal, from Des Moines, Iowa, was driving her Volkswagen Eos westbound on Highway 19 in Webster Township.More >>
According to the Goodview Police Department, they received a call to Custom Power Coatings on 850 68th Ave. in Minnesota City around 6:50 Monday morning for a report of an equipment accident.More >>
