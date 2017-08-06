GOP state representative announces run against Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Rep. Jim Newberger (R) posted this statement on his Facebook page on Saturday.

A Minnesota Republican wants to replace Sen. Amy Klobuchar (DFL) in the United States Senate.

Rep. James Newberger (R - Becker) made the announcement on his Facebook page Saturday.

Newberger, a paramedic, is a three-term House member with a B.A. in political science/mass communications from St. Cloud State University.

In a statement posted to his Facebook page, Newberger said, "After nearly a decade of ignoring millions of Minnesotans, it's time to bring some balance to the United States Senate."

An excerpt from the post said, "I will be the voice that supports reforming our refugee resettlement program. I will be the voice that will say "YES" to fixing our 20 trillion dollar national debt. I will be the voice that helps to steer our Social Security system away from the brink of insolvency. I will be the voice that speaks out for the unborn."

Some of his goals include: repealing the Affordable Care Act, reforming the refugee program, and simplifying the tax code.

The U.S. Senate elections will be held on November 6, 2018.