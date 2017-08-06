Gov. Dayton calls mosque explosion an 'unforgivable' act of terror

Gov. Mark Dayton is calling the explosion at a suburban Minneapolis mosque an "act of terror" that is "unforgivable."

On Sunday, Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith visited the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, where an explosive device shattered windows and damaged the imam's office Saturday morning. No one was hurt.

During a news conference, Gov. Dayton expressed support for the members of the mosque and condemned acts of violence.

"It was very important to come here this morning as elected leaders of the people of Minnesota to stand on behalf of the people of Minnesota -- what a terrible, dastardly, cowardly, terrible act this was that was committed [Saturday]," said Gov. Dayton. "It's a crime that somebody said in a meeting if the roles were reversed, it would be called a terrorist attack. And that's what it is -- it's an act of terror. A criminal act of terrorism against the imam, who we thank the good Lord was not present in his office as it would appear this person had intended."

According to the FBI, an improvised explosive device caused the explosion. Richard Thornton, special agent in charge of the FBI's Minneapolis Division, said investigators have recovered components of the device to figure how it was put together. The FBI is also working to determine who set off the IED.

"The destruction that is done to this sacred site is just unthinkable, unforgivable, and I hope and pray that the perpetrator will be caught and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," said Gov. Dayton.

Also at the news conference were Dar Al Farooq faith leaders and community members, Congressman Keith Ellison, State Rep. Ilhan Omar, State Rep. Andrew Carlson, and Bloomington Mayor Gene Winstead.

