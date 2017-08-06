St. Cloud police: Boy pulled from Mississippi River dies

St. Cloud police say a 7-year-old boy who was pulled from the Mississippi River has died.

The agency said in a Friday statement that the victim died around mid-day and that there is no suspicion of foul play.

Police say officers learned that the victim had been playing with his 5-year-old brother in the river when the victim went under the water.

KNSI-AM reports that a fire department boat found the boy near the edge of the river. Police say he was taken to a hospital by ambulance and died there.