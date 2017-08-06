Boy held in fatal shooting at Minnesota mobile home park

Authorities have a boy in jail in a fatal shooting at a mobile home park in eastern Minnesota.

Pine County dispatchers received a call about shots fired at the Pine Terrace Trailer Park late Friday afternoon. The caller reported a man on the ground bleeding. When deputies and emergency management services arrived they found a man in his 20s with multiple gunshot wounds.

Despite life-saving efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Witnesses identified a juvenile suspect who was taken into custody in neighboring Kanabec County.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension was called in to help investigate the crime scene.

The name of the victim was not released.