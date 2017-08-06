Dogs Downtown returns to Rochester for third year

Man's best friends took over Rochester's Peace Plaza Sunday afternoon for the third annual Dogs Downtown.

The free canine-centered event ran from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and featured dog caricature drawings, puppy pools and a costume photo booth. There were even dogs available for adoption from Doberman Rescue Minnesota.

The Rochester Downtown Alliance organized the event, with help from Clements Subaru and Rochester International Airport.

"From what we've found events like these, they really bring people together and they do make them feel more connected to their community and make them feel like this is a place they want to stay," said Karli McElroy, program manager for Rochester Downtown Alliance.

The event also raised awareness for the Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester. The Generation Z booth was taking donations that go toward the animals' needs. They offered a free dog treat to each person who made a donation.