Minnesota Children's Museum hosts End of Summer Block Party

Gov. Mark Dayton is calling the explosion at a suburban Minneapolis mosque an "act of terror" that is "unforgivable." On Sunday, Dayton and Lt. Gov. Tina Smith visited the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, where an explosive device shattered windows and damaged the imam's office Saturday morning.More >>
Man's best friends took over Rochester's Peace Plaza Sunday afternoon for Dogs Downtown. The annual canine-centered event featured dog caricature drawings, puppy pools and a costume photo booth.More >>
It was not only a celebration of learning. It was a celebration of community. Minnesota Children's Museum at River Center Plaza in Rochester held its End of Summer Block Party from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The event offered free admission for all families, and featured activities, promotions, and more from neighboring businesses.More >>
A bride-to-be was killed after a wrong-way driver crashed into her vehicle in Rice County early Sunday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 29-year-old Kacy Elizabeth Merseal, from Des Moines, Iowa, was driving her Volkswagen Eos westbound on Highway 19 in Webster Township.More >>
Breweries, cidermakers and winemakers rolled out the barrels to celebrate the growing brewery community. The first annual Kegs and Barrels Fest kicked off on Saturday at noon with locally made beer and wine. Four Daughters Vineyard & Winery, Grand Rounds Brewing Company and Kinney Creek Brewery were at LTS Brewing Company to share their summer offerings.More >>
According to the Goodview Police Department, they received a call to Custom Power Coatings on 850 68th Ave. in Minnesota City around 6:50 Monday morning for a report of an equipment accident.More >>
They have released a photo of two men walking on a sidewalk. The photo was taken around 12:30 in the morning on Sunday, July 16th.More >>
