Minnesota Children's Museum hosts End of Summer Block Party

It was not only a celebration of learning. It was a celebration of community.

Minnesota Children's Museum at River Center Plaza in Rochester held its End of Summer Block Party from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. The event offered free admission for all families, and featured activities, promotions, and more from neighboring businesses.

The goal was to not only get kids to experience the exhibits at the museum, but to learn about working with others.

"One of the things we wanted to try to do [Sunday] was along our theme of communities building together, hence why we have this big building project behind me," said Operations and Experience Manager Beth Sherden. "We have two programs going on called "Young Architects" -- exposing children to how they can build things in real life, and planting some of those seeds and getting new things into their minds that maybe they wouldn't have in the normal, day-to-day experiences."

The Minnesota Children's Museum in Rochester offers free admission on the first Sunday of every month. Future events include STEM programs and a visit from members of the Whitewater State Park.

For more on upcoming events, follow the museum's Facebook page.