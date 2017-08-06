Wrong-way driver kills bride-to-be in Rice County, State Patrol says

A bride-to-be was killed after a wrong-way driver crashed into her vehicle in Rice County early Sunday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 29-year-old Kacy Elizabeth Merseal, from Des Moines, Iowa, was driving her Volkswagen Eos westbound on Highway 19 in Webster Township. But at around 12:14 a.m. Sunday, a Lincoln Navigator traveling the wrong way in the westbound lane of Highway 19 crashed into Merseal's car head-on, the State Patrol says.

Merseal passed away, according to the State Patrol. Her passenger, 30-year-old Tanya Marie Von Weine, of Story City, Iowa, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The wrong-way driver of the Lincoln Navigator that crashed into Merseal has been identified as 29-year-old Brandon Patrick Dellwo, of Shakopee, Minn. He also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to the State Patrol report, it appeared he had consumed alcohol.

Merseal was engaged to be married in June 2018 in Des Moines, according to her wedding announcement.