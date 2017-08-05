Fire breaks out at Wells apartment complex on Saturday morning - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Fire breaks out at Wells apartment complex on Saturday morning

Posted:
By KTTC Newsroom
A fire broke out at an apartment complex Saturday morning in Wells, located about 30 minutes west of Albert Lea.

The fire happened at the Wellington Estates Apartments in the old hospital building.

The building is severely damaged, but luckily no one was hurt.

According to the Albert Lea Tribune, the fire happened just after 7 a.m. Saturday. Flames could be seen coming from the top of the structure. 

The fire caused the south side of the building to collapse. No word yet on what caused the fire.

The city of Wells' Mayor says residents were able to go back in and grab wallets, any important papers, and changes of clothes if their apartments were deemed safe to do so.    
 

