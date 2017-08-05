Study: Mayo Clinic had $28B impact on U.S economy in 2015

A study commissioned by Mayo Clinic calculates the health care giant's national economic footprint as well as other related benefits.

The Post Bulletin reports that Ohio-based TEConomy Partners released a report Thursday that found that Mayo Clinic contributed almost 170,000 jobs and $28 billion to the U.S. economy in 2015.

The company did a similar study for the Rochester-based health care group in 2010. That report found that Mayo Clinic had contributed $22 billion and almost 150,000 jobs in 2008.

Marty Grueber is the principal and research director at TEConomy. He worked on both studies and says Mayo continues to grow nationally.

Mayo Clinic spokeswoman Duska Anastasijevic says the health care company commissioned the study to raise awareness of their work.