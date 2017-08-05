Group offers $10,000 reward after Bloomington mosque explosion

A Muslim civil rights group is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the bombing of a suburban Minneapolis mosque.

The reward is being offered by the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR. It comes after a different group earlier said it was also offering a $10,000 reward.

The blast occurred around 5 a.m. Saturday at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington. Police say there were no injuries. The FBI is leading an investigation into the explosion.

CAIR's local chapter says its national office is urging Islamic centers and mosques to step up security.

The organization's civil rights director says the group hopes the reward will help authorities quickly apprehend the perpetrator of the "act of violence."

The Star Tribune reports that Mohamed Omar, executive director of the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, says the center occasionally receives threatening calls and emails.

The Saturday blast didn't hurt anyone. Authorities determined it was caused by an IED, or improvised explosive device.