Group offers $10,000 reward after Bloomington mosque explosion - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Group offers $10,000 reward after Bloomington mosque explosion

Posted:
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) -

A Muslim civil rights group is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the bombing of a suburban Minneapolis mosque.

The reward is being offered by the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR. It comes after a different group earlier said it was also offering a $10,000 reward.

The blast occurred around 5 a.m. Saturday at the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington. Police say there were no injuries. The FBI is leading an investigation into the explosion.

CAIR's local chapter says its national office is urging Islamic centers and mosques to step up security.

The organization's civil rights director says the group hopes the reward will help authorities quickly apprehend the perpetrator of the "act of violence."

The Star Tribune reports that Mohamed Omar, executive director of the Dar Al-Farooq Islamic Center in Bloomington, says the center occasionally receives threatening calls and emails.

The Saturday blast didn't hurt anyone. Authorities determined it was caused by an IED, or improvised explosive device.

  • Mobile Top StoriesMore>>

  • Asia shares fall as Apple's glossy earnings effect fades

    Asia shares fall as Apple's glossy earnings effect fades

    Thursday, August 3 2017 4:50 AM EDT2017-08-03 08:50:29 GMT
    The Dow Jones industrial average trades over 22,000 points for the first time, driven by a big gain in Apple. Elsewhere in the market stocks were mostly lower.More >>
    The Dow Jones industrial average trades over 22,000 points for the first time, driven by a big gain in Apple. Elsewhere in the market stocks were mostly lower.More >>

  • Trump's order: Bar all transgender troops from US military

    Trump's order: Bar all transgender troops from US military

    Thursday, July 27 2017 4:29 AM EDT2017-07-27 08:29:06 GMT
    President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.More >>
    President Donald Trump says he will bar transgender individuals from serving "in any capacity" in the armed forces.More >>

  • Local breweries, cider makers, and winemakers hold first annual Kegs and Barrels Fest

    Local breweries, cider makers, and winemakers hold first annual Kegs and Barrels Fest

    Breweries, cidermakers and winemakers rolled out the barrels to celebrate the growing brewery community. The first annual Kegs and Barrels Fest kicked off on Saturday at noon with locally made beer and wine. Four Daughters Vineyard & Winery, Grand Rounds Brewing Company and Kinney Creek Brewery were at LTS Brewing Company to share their summer offerings. 

    More >>

    Breweries, cidermakers and winemakers rolled out the barrels to celebrate the growing brewery community. The first annual Kegs and Barrels Fest kicked off on Saturday at noon with locally made beer and wine. Four Daughters Vineyard & Winery, Grand Rounds Brewing Company and Kinney Creek Brewery were at LTS Brewing Company to share their summer offerings. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.