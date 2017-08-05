Man receives ninth drunken driving arrest, this one involves lawnmower

Breweries, cidermakers and winemakers rolled out the barrels to celebrate the growing brewery community. The first annual Kegs and Barrels Fest kicked off on Saturday at noon with locally made beer and wine. Four Daughters Vineyard & Winery, Grand Rounds Brewing Company and Kinney Creek Brewery were at LTS Brewing Company to share their summer offerings.More >>
The Habitat for Humanity ReStore had its third annual ReStoreFest on Saturday to celebrate its accomplishments as the fundraising arm for the Rochester area Habitat for Humanity. It also gave ReStore a chance to let the public know about the work they do, as well as get people involved with the Habitat for Humanity mission.More >>
The board cites large obstacles in the planning and budgeting process, including some increases in city department fees and loss of some community partners.More >>
According to the Goodview Police Department, they received a call to Custom Power Coatings on 850 68th Ave. in Minnesota City around 6:50 Monday morning for a report of an equipment accident.More >>
They have released a photo of two men walking on a sidewalk. The photo was taken around 12:30 in the morning on Sunday, July 16th.More >>
The board cites large obstacles in the planning and budgeting process, including some increases in city department fees and loss of some community partners.More >>
Investigators have not released the man's name to the public yet, but say he is wanted for a domestic assault that happened earlier this week.More >>
The poll workers didn't even vote because none of them were from the town.More >>
Despite securing funds to serve 6,160 students in 109 schools, and adding 35 programs, 183 schools will not be covered. Preschools this coming year will get a $1.67 million dollar award. Governor Mark Dayton said he is disappointed that 9,100 4-year-old children will not have funding.More >>
During road construction, a crew hit a water main at Auburn Avenue South and Zenith Street.More >>
