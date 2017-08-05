Local breweries, cider and winemakers hold the first annual Kegs and Barrels Fest

Breweries, cidermakers and winemakers rolled out the barrels to celebrate the growing brewery community.

The first annual Kegs and Barrels Fest kicked off on Saturday at noon with locally made beer and wine. Four Daughters Vineyard & Winery, Grand Rounds Brewing Company and Kinney Creek Brewery were at LTS Brewing Company to share their summer offerings.

There were family-friendly activities, including police car and fire truck visits.

There was also a chance to meet pets available for adoption from Paws and Claws, with a portion of the proceeds going to the animal shelter.

The breweries and wineries released special beers and ciders made with grapes throughout the day.

