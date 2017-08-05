Habitat for Humanity ReStore hosts 3rd annual ReStoreFest - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Habitat for Humanity ReStore hosts 3rd annual ReStoreFest

Posted:
By Ala Errebhi, Reporter
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore had its third annual ReStoreFest on Saturday to celebrate its accomplishments as the fundraising arm for the Rochester area Habitat for Humanity.

It also gave ReStore a chance to let the public know about the work they do, as well as get people involved with the Habitat for Humanity mission. Re-Store said continuous donations keep usable materials out of the waste stream.

"We keep things out of the landfill. We do have a lot that goes to the burn center but not everything does, and we have kept 460 tons of usable material from going into the landfill since August of 2014, which I think is pretty exciting," said ReStore Manager Abigail Davis. "The other thing that we do is that we make it affordable for people to be able to repair or upgrade their homes, which furthers our mission of affordable decent housing for everyone."

In addition to the celebration they are also having a "Stuff the Truck" event. It allows donors to fill up a truck to the brim to help local non-profits.

The festivities included hourly raffles, games, free gifts, and food.
    

