Rochester radio host hangs up his headphones for the last time

A Rochester radio host hung up his headphones for the last time on Friday.

KROC-AM's Rich Peterson has worked in the radio industry since 1974 -- a grand total of 43 years. "When I first got on the radio President Nixon was resigning," said Peterson.

His radio career began in North Platte, Nebraska in 1974. Though he started in the Cornhusker state, he would eventually find his way north to the Land of 10,000 Lakes after making stops in Colorado, Missouri, and Omaha, Nebraska.

His last 18 years in broadcast were spent at KROC in Rochester.

Peterson first came to Rochester in 1983, but left in 1990 to work for a station in Rapid City, South Dakota. Nine years later, he returned to the Med City and has worked at KROC ever since.

Since 1999, he's been the voice of KROC AM's "Rochester's Good Morning" show alongside Kim David, his co-host and 40-year radio veteran.

"Rich was always... pretty much what you see is what you get," said David. After working with Peterson five days a week for nearly two decades, the two became close.

Both men identified the September 11th attacks as the one moment in their careers that they'll never forget.

"We looked at each other, and it's one of those moments that will be forever, because we were in this studio together when the second tower was hit. We looked at each other and said, 'this is real, this is it, this is big.' We were in shock for 10 minutes," said David.

When asked about happier moments that stood out, Peterson didn't have an exact answer. "Everyday I came in and had fun. Some days were more memorable than others."

But after 43 years, Peterson is ready to take a break and enjoy life. Even though he was scared and anxious for his final day of work, he said he was humbled. Multiple listeners called into the station, people Peterson didn't even know were listening. They told him about the impact he's had on their life every morning between 5:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. during their commute to work.

Peterson may not be a permanent fixture in the KROC newsroom after Friday, but his legacy will live on in Rochester's airwaves.

To commemorate his last day on air, Rochester Mayor Ardell Brede declared Friday, August 4th, as "Rich Peterson Day."