Irish Fest 2017 canceled, board cites several problems

By Jason Pope, Social Media Content Manager
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Organizers announce this afternoon that Irish Fest 2017 is canceled.

The event was scheduled for this September. The board cites large obstacles in the planning and budgeting process, including some increases in city department fees and loss of some community partners.

This would've been the seventh year of the event.

