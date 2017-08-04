On the Road to Geneva

Nearly 3 million and counting! And about 2,000 pounds! A Medford man boasts quite the collection of pop tabs, and he's doing it for a good cause. Jim Spinler, 75, said it all started when a friend stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester about 30 years ago.More >>
Nearly 3 million and counting! And about 2,000 pounds! A Medford man boasts quite the collection of pop tabs, and he's doing it for a good cause. Jim Spinler, 75, said it all started when a friend stayed at the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester about 30 years ago.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, a D.U.I. deputy was on North Broadway Ave. near 37th St. NW around 12:15 Sunday morning, when the deputy came across a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Todd Michael Tlougan, from Rochester, stopped in the northbound lane.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, a D.U.I. deputy was on North Broadway Ave. near 37th St. NW around 12:15 Sunday morning, when the deputy came across a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Todd Michael Tlougan, from Rochester, stopped in the northbound lane.More >>
According to the Goodview Police Department, they received a call to Custom Power Coatings on 850 68th Ave. in Minnesota City around 6:50 Monday morning for a report of an equipment accident.More >>
According to the Goodview Police Department, they received a call to Custom Power Coatings on 850 68th Ave. in Minnesota City around 6:50 Monday morning for a report of an equipment accident.More >>
For the first time ever, Mayo Clinic tops U.S. News & World Report's "Hospital Honor Roll' list in consecutive years. The Rochester campus once again is the news magazine's top hospital of the year, landing first on the site's 'Hospital Honor Roll' list for 2017-18. Mayo Clinic was also named the top hospital in Arizona, Florida, and Minnesota, with number one rankings in several specialty categories, including diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology, geria...More >>
For the first time ever, Mayo Clinic tops U.S. News & World Report's "Hospital Honor Roll' list in consecutive years. The Rochester campus once again is the news magazine's top hospital of the year, landing first on the site's 'Hospital Honor Roll' list for 2017-18. Mayo Clinic was also named the top hospital in Arizona, Florida, and Minnesota, with number one rankings in several specialty categories, including diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology, geria...More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Chuor was wanted for felony domestic assault.More >>
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, Chuor was wanted for felony domestic assault.More >>
When you come to Zumbrota for the fair, they have to start with the lawnmower derby. For those that don't know, that's the same as a destruction derby but with riding lawnmowers.More >>
When you come to Zumbrota for the fair, they have to start with the lawnmower derby. For those that don't know, that's the same as a destruction derby but with riding lawnmowers.More >>
A bride-to-be was killed after a wrong-way driver crashed into her vehicle in Rice County early Sunday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 29-year-old Kacy Elizabeth Merseal, from Des Moines, Iowa, was driving her Volkswagen Eos westbound on Highway 19 in Webster Township.More >>
A bride-to-be was killed after a wrong-way driver crashed into her vehicle in Rice County early Sunday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 29-year-old Kacy Elizabeth Merseal, from Des Moines, Iowa, was driving her Volkswagen Eos westbound on Highway 19 in Webster Township.More >>