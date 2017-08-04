On the Road to Geneva

Freeborn County's roots are in Geneva.

The town was settled in 1856, making it the oldest town in Freeborn County. So you could say Geneva sets the tone for the area.

"This has always been the place to come, it's just a great community, " said Geneva resident Jessica Tuttle.

Back in the day, Geneva's Central Avenue South served as the main gateway to the Twin Cities before I-35 was built in 1956.

Geneva is something of a "one-stop shop."

It has everything you need to build a house: a lumber yard, heating shop, appliance shop, contractors, and an electrician.

The appliance store has been in the Sorenson family's hands for three generations.

"Been here for the majority of our lifetime. 65 plus years. They've been here, they know the spot. We're not going anywhere," said Dak Sorenson.

It's not rare to find people who have lived in Geneva their entire lives.

The residents love to take advantage of Geneva Lake--it's eight feet deep. One of the favorite fish to catch here is the Blue Gill.

If fishing isn't your thing, there's something else on the shore of Geneva Lake that might suit your fancy -- the Revival Music Festival at Harmony Park. It takes place on Memorial Day Weekend featuring artists from all over the world.

"I purchased this place in 1996 with a vision of bringing music here to bring people together to share," said Harmony Park owner Jay Sullivan.

Sullivan's main goal is to bring diversity to this small community.

So you see, although it's made of just about half a square mile, there really is all you need in Geneva. Check it out next time you're out "on the road."