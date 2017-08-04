Rochester Public Schools receives Readiness Plus Funding

Today, Governor Mark Dayton announced that 22,500 Minnesota children will head to preschool this fall based on state funding secured by the governor. Rochester Public Schools is one of the districts receiving additional funding for this fall.

“We are thrilled for any opportunity to serve more pre-K children in the Rochester community, which is why we applied for the School Readiness Plus grant,” said Amy Eich, Executive Director of Community Education. “We currently have a successful School Readiness program within our district, both internally in our school buildings and in partnership with our high quality community partners. Our current School Readiness program aligns with the requirements of the new School Readiness Plus program, making the new Plus funding a natural extension for us,” add Eich.

The new Plus funding will allow RPS to serve up-to an additional 120 pre-K students that otherwise would not have had access to high quality pre-K programming. This equals a bit more than $650,000 in new funding for RPS for the 2017-2018 school year. This funding will increase access to high-quality early learning programming for 4-year-olds, reduce educational achievement gaps; and help ensure children are ready to succeed in school and life.