UPDATE: Rochester Police believe suspect in manhunt has left the area

Rochester Police believe the man at the center of a search Thursday night, has left the area.

Investigators have not released the man's name to the public yet, but say he is wanted for a domestic assault that happened earlier this week.

Police say they made contact with him Thursday afternoon and believed he was near the Zumbro Valley Health Center on Woodlake Drive.

So Thursday evening, they searched the area by foot and vehicle and even deployed their drone to find him.

Search efforts are suspended as officers believe the man they are looking for is no longer in our area.