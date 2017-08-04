UPDATE: Rochester Police believe suspect in manhunt has left the area

Today, Governor Mark Dayton announced that 22,500 Minnesota children will head to preschool this fall based on state funding secured by the governor.More >>
According to the Goodview Police Department, they received a call to Custom Power Coatings on 850 68th Ave. in Minnesota City around 6:50 Monday morning for a report of an equipment accident.More >>
Investigators have not released the man's name to the public yet, but say he is wanted for a domestic assault that happened earlier this week.More >>
The poll workers didn't even vote because none of them were from the town.More >>
During road construction, a crew hit a water main at Auburn Avenue South and Zenith Street.More >>
They have released a photo of two men walking on a sidewalk. The photo was taken around 12:30 in the morning on Sunday, July 16th.More >>
In 1936, Jesse Owens won four track and field gold medals at the Olympic games held in Berlin, a feat that did not sit well with Germany's leader at the time, Adolf Hitler. Thirty-five years later, Owens was invited to speak at the Brian Kelly Benefit Breakfast held on August 1, 1971, in Rochester.More >>
Police said 31-year-old James Conway, who is a relative of the woman, broke into the apartment though a window and assaulted the two.More >>
Rochester Police have called off their search for a suspect in a domestic assault. Investigators have not released the man's name, but said he was wanted for a domestic assault that happened earlier this week.More >>
An 18-year-old Fillmore County teen is on the fast-track to becoming a licensed pilot. And he's doing it in honor of another pilot who lost his life on 9/11. Layton Howerton, a 2017 Lanesboro High School graduate, is the recipient of a scholarship from the LeRoy W. Homer Jr. Foundation, named after the co-pilot of United Airlines Flight 93, which was hijacked on 9/11 and crashed near Shanksville, Pa.More >>
Regina Mustafa officially announced she's running for the U.S. House of Representatives. She made the announcement at her campaign kickoff event, which was held at The Jive Mill in downtown Rochester on Thursday night. Before Mustafa took the stage, four friends took to the stage to share what they like about Mustafa.More >>
A judge handed Michelle Carter, 20, a 2.5 year sentence, requiring 15 months in lock-up.More >>
