Governor Mark Dayton announces funding for preschools across the state, but not all schools will get the funding

Despite securing funds to serve 6,160 students in 109 schools, and adding 35 programs, 183 schools will not be covered.

Preschools this coming year will get a $1.67 million dollar award. Governor Mark Dayton said he is disappointed that 9,100 4-year-old children will not have funding.

"Not as complete a funding package as I had hoped for, but better than the one last year and as you'll see they were able to expand the number of students that are being served. Unfortunately although I requested sufficient funding from the legislature to be able to cover all of the anticipated demand," said Governor Dayton. "That funding was not forthcoming in fact, as you know the House initially provided no funding at all. This year we will not be able to cover 183 school district applications because of the funding criteria and the lack of funds overall."

Two-hundred and twenty-four Superintendents worked to get funds. In 2016, Governor Dayton and the Minnesota Legislature invested $25 million in ongoing funds for school-based Pre-K programs.

These school districts will continue receiving funding for their Pre-K programming for the 2017-18 school year, and beyond. Superintendents from the Minnesota School Districts said they will continue to fight for funding.

