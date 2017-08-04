Dump truck box unexpectedly falls, killing 20-year-old in Minnesota City

A Wisconsin man is dead after he was hit in the head by a dump truck box in Minnesota City.

According to the Goodview Police Department, they received a call to Custom Power Coatings on 850 68th Ave. in Minnesota City around 6:50 Monday morning for a report of an equipment accident.

When emergency crews arrived, they found 20-year-old Zachary Lilla, of Fountain City, Wisconsin, with severe head trauma. Witnesses told police that Lilla and a coworker were inspecting a dump truck, when the box unexpectedly dropped, striking Lilla in the head.

Lilla was transferred by ambulance to Winona Health where he was later pronounced dead.

The accident is currently under investigation.

A visitation is scheduled for Friday at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home in Winona between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

There will be another visitation at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pine Creek, Wisconsin, on Saturday, Aug. 5. That visitation will start at noon. Burial will be held after in the church cemetery.