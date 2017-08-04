No One Turns Out for Not So Special Election in Iowa Town - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

No One Turns Out for Not So Special Election in Iowa Town

Posted:
(AP) -

 Apparently it was a not-so-special election in the tiny town of McIntire, Iowa, where none of its 70 registered voters showed up to cast ballots.

Tuesday's ballot asked two questions: Should the term of the mayor be raised to four years from two, and should the terms of council members be raised to four years, staggered, from two years.

A Mitchell County deputy auditor, Barbara Baldwin, told the Mason City Globe Gazette that the poll workers didn't even vote. None of them live in McIntire.

McIntire, population 110, sits near the state line with Minnesota, 137 miles (221 kilometers) north-northeast of Des Moines.

Baldwin says she's seen low turnouts over her 28 years with the county auditor, but, "This is definitely a first."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.