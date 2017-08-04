No One Turns Out for Not So Special Election in Iowa Town

According to the Goodview Police Department, they received a call to Custom Power Coatings on 850 68th Ave. in Minnesota City around 6:50 Monday morning for a report of an equipment accident.More >>
According to the Goodview Police Department, they received a call to Custom Power Coatings on 850 68th Ave. in Minnesota City around 6:50 Monday morning for a report of an equipment accident.More >>
The poll workers didn't even vote because none of them were from the town.More >>
The poll workers didn't even vote because none of them were from the town.More >>
During road construction, a crew hit a water main at Auburn Avenue South and Zenith Street.More >>
During road construction, a crew hit a water main at Auburn Avenue South and Zenith Street.More >>
They have released a photo of two men walking on a sidewalk. The photo was taken around 12:30 in the morning on Sunday, July 16th.More >>
They have released a photo of two men walking on a sidewalk. The photo was taken around 12:30 in the morning on Sunday, July 16th.More >>
In 1936, Jesse Owens won four track and field gold medals at the Olympic games held in Berlin, a feat that did not sit well with Germany's leader at the time, Adolf Hitler. Thirty-five years later, Owens was invited to speak at the Brian Kelly Benefit Breakfast held on August 1, 1971, in Rochester.More >>
In 1936, Jesse Owens won four track and field gold medals at the Olympic games held in Berlin, a feat that did not sit well with Germany's leader at the time, Adolf Hitler. Thirty-five years later, Owens was invited to speak at the Brian Kelly Benefit Breakfast held on August 1, 1971, in Rochester.More >>
Police said 31-year-old James Conway, who is a relative of the woman, broke into the apartment though a window and assaulted the two.More >>
Police said 31-year-old James Conway, who is a relative of the woman, broke into the apartment though a window and assaulted the two.More >>
Each of them face seven felonies, including Attempted 1st Degree Murder of a police officer. Both teens are from Wisconsin.More >>
Each of them face seven felonies, including Attempted 1st Degree Murder of a police officer. Both teens are from Wisconsin.More >>
The study includes more than 760 clinics across the state, with more than 180,000 patients taking part.More >>
The study includes more than 760 clinics across the state, with more than 180,000 patients taking part.More >>
They have released a photo of two men walking on a sidewalk. The photo was taken around 12:30 in the morning on Sunday, July 16th.More >>
They have released a photo of two men walking on a sidewalk. The photo was taken around 12:30 in the morning on Sunday, July 16th.More >>
Rochester Police have called off their search for a suspect in a domestic assault. Investigators have not released the man's name, but said he was wanted for a domestic assault that happened earlier this week.More >>
Rochester Police have called off their search for a suspect in a domestic assault. Investigators have not released the man's name, but said he was wanted for a domestic assault that happened earlier this week.More >>
Regina Mustafa officially announced she's running for the U.S. House of Representatives. She made the announcement at her campaign kickoff event, which was held at The Jive Mill in downtown Rochester on Thursday night. Before Mustafa took the stage, four friends took to the stage to share what they like about Mustafa.More >>
Regina Mustafa officially announced she's running for the U.S. House of Representatives. She made the announcement at her campaign kickoff event, which was held at The Jive Mill in downtown Rochester on Thursday night. Before Mustafa took the stage, four friends took to the stage to share what they like about Mustafa.More >>
An 18-year-old Fillmore County teen is on the fast-track to becoming a licensed pilot. And he's doing it in honor of another pilot who lost his life on 9/11. Layton Howerton, a 2017 Lanesboro High School graduate, is the recipient of a scholarship from the LeRoy W. Homer Jr. Foundation, named after the co-pilot of United Airlines Flight 93, which was hijacked on 9/11 and crashed near Shanksville, Pa.More >>
An 18-year-old Fillmore County teen is on the fast-track to becoming a licensed pilot. And he's doing it in honor of another pilot who lost his life on 9/11. Layton Howerton, a 2017 Lanesboro High School graduate, is the recipient of a scholarship from the LeRoy W. Homer Jr. Foundation, named after the co-pilot of United Airlines Flight 93, which was hijacked on 9/11 and crashed near Shanksville, Pa.More >>
A judge handed Michelle Carter, 20, a 2.5 year sentence, requiring 15 months in lock-up.More >>
A judge handed Michelle Carter, 20, a 2.5 year sentence, requiring 15 months in lock-up.More >>
The 2017 Central Zone Championship Meet is a splash. For four days, the best swimmers from Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri Valley, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, the Ozarks, and Minnesota will compete at the Rochester Rec Center.More >>
The 2017 Central Zone Championship Meet is a splash. For four days, the best swimmers from Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri Valley, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, the Ozarks, and Minnesota will compete at the Rochester Rec Center.More >>
More than 300 law enforcement agencies participated in July's two-week extra speed enforcement around Minnesota. 20 agencies reported speeds of 100 mph or more, the max speed clocking in at 155 mph.More >>
More than 300 law enforcement agencies participated in July's two-week extra speed enforcement around Minnesota. 20 agencies reported speeds of 100 mph or more, the max speed clocking in at 155 mph.More >>
A new contender has entered the race for the 2018 midterm elections: Regina Mustafa. Mustafa is running for the 1st Congressional District, Minnesota, after living in Southern Minnesota for 12 years. As a Muslim woman and legally blind, Mustafa says she believes in equal opportunities for every Minnesotan and understands the challenges people's lives can face. A campaign kick-off is scheduled for the evening of Thursday, August 3rd at The Jive Mill in Rochester.More >>
A new contender has entered the race for the 2018 midterm elections: Regina Mustafa. Mustafa is running for the 1st Congressional District, Minnesota, after living in Southern Minnesota for 12 years. As a Muslim woman and legally blind, Mustafa says she believes in equal opportunities for every Minnesotan and understands the challenges people's lives can face. A campaign kick-off is scheduled for the evening of Thursday, August 3rd at The Jive Mill in Rochester.More >>