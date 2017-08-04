Water main hit during construction in Lanesboro - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Water main hit during construction in Lanesboro

Posted:
LANESBORO, Minn. (KTTC) -

A water main is hit in the town of Lanesboro.

According to the city, crews responded to a water main break around 7:30 to 8 Friday morning. During road construction, a crew hit a water main at Auburn Avenue South and Zenith Street. The break caused water to flow onto the streets, but no flooding is reported.

The south half of town lost their water for a couple of hours, but most residents had their water service restored by mid-morning.

Some residents may be impacted for most of the day as repairs take place. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.