Water main hit during construction in Lanesboro

A water main is hit in the town of Lanesboro.

According to the city, crews responded to a water main break around 7:30 to 8 Friday morning. During road construction, a crew hit a water main at Auburn Avenue South and Zenith Street. The break caused water to flow onto the streets, but no flooding is reported.

The south half of town lost their water for a couple of hours, but most residents had their water service restored by mid-morning.

Some residents may be impacted for most of the day as repairs take place.