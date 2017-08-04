Winona Police asking for help with identifying man - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Winona Police asking for help with identifying man

Posted:
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -

Winona police are looking for help identifying a man.

They have released a photo of two men walking on a sidewalk. The photo was taken around 12:30 in the morning on Sunday, July 16th.

The man they are hoping to identify is in the black t-shirt.

Police are not sharing why they want to know who he is.

If you think you recognize him, please give Winona Police a call at 507-457-6302. 

