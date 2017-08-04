Honkers snap losing streak with 8-4 win in Bismarck

After struggling to get runs on the board over the past few games, the Honkers got out to a lead right away with Weston Hatten at the top of the order.

Hatten started things off with a bang as he drove a double to left to start the game, and later came around to score on a fielder choice to give the Honkers a 1-0 lead.

In the second inning, Hatten was in the middle of the the scoring again, as Mike Echavia scored on a wild pitch during his at bat and then after reaching on a fielder's choice he would come around to score during Ryan Fitzpatrick's at-bat to make it a 3-0 game.

Then in the third inning, the Honkers tacked on two more. Ethan Ibarra would knock a single to right to drive in Mike Echavia, and then Jordan Hart would score on a wild pitch to make it 5-0.

In the bottom of the inning, the Larks got on the board, with Noah Sadler driving in Scooter Bynum with a single to make it 5-1, then in the bottom of the fourth the Larks would make it a two-run ball game as Quinn Irey would score on Wyatt Ulrich's sacrifice fly, then Scooter Bynum would drive in Collin Einertson with a single to make it a 5-3 game.

The Honkers would give themselves some insurance in the seventh thanks to Ryan Fitzpatrick would knocked a two-run home run, scoring Zach Zubia, to make it 7-3, then in the eighth, Hatten would score again on Morgan McCullough's RBI triple to give the Honkers an 8-0 lead.

The Larks would add one more in the bottom of the seventh but that would be it.

Ryan Dorney (W, 3-2) would get the win for his three innings of relief, with Andy Lalonde (L, 4-5) handed the loss.

The Honkers are playing the Larks again on Friday at 7:35 at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark.