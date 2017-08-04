Twins held to one run in 4-1 loss to Texas

A Joey Gallo three-run blast breaks a 1-1 tie as A.J. Griffin and the Texas Rangers bullpen shut down the Twins in a 4-1 loss, that drops to seven games out of first place.

Adalberto Mejia (L, 4-5) was on the mound for the Twins and got touched early in this one giving up a run in the first inning when Nomar Mazara drove a single up the middle to score Delino DeShields to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, the Twins struck back as Byron Buxton doubled to left to score Robbie Grossman to tie the game at one.

In the fourth, Texas' bruising first baseman Joey Gallo game up and hit a bomb to right center, a three-run shot to make it a 4-1 game.

That was Gallo's 29th of the year despite an average of only .205 for the season.

That would be it for Mejia as he only went four innings, giving up four runs on seven hits, while striking out six and walking three.

On the other side A.J. Griffin (W, 5-2) handled the Twins, limiting them to two hits, one in the third and one in the fifth, allowing just the one run in his sex innings, striking out four and walking one.

Following Griffin three Rangers' relievers got the job done for Texas with Alex Claudio sitting the Twins down in order in the ninth for his fifth save.

For the Twins, Dillon Gee relieved Mejia and tossed three innings of shutout baseball allowing two hits and a walk to go with four strikeouts.

The Rangers and Twins play again at Target field at 7:10 Friday, this time with Bartolo Colon (2-9) facing Martin Perez (5-9).