Department of Public Safety's extra speed patrols issues more than 16,000 Tickets

More than 300 law enforcement agencies participated in July's two-week extra speed enforcement around Minnesota. 20 agencies reported speeds of 100 mph or more, the max speed clocking in at 155 mph.More >>
More than 300 law enforcement agencies participated in July's two-week extra speed enforcement around Minnesota. 20 agencies reported speeds of 100 mph or more, the max speed clocking in at 155 mph.More >>
An 18-year-old Fillmore County teen is on the fast-track to becoming a licensed pilot. And he's doing it in honor of another pilot who lost his life on 9/11. Layton Howerton, a 2017 Lanesboro High School graduate, is the recipient of a scholarship from the LeRoy W. Homer Jr. Foundation, named after the co-pilot of United Airlines Flight 93, which was hijacked on 9/11 and crashed near Shanksville, Pa.More >>
An 18-year-old Fillmore County teen is on the fast-track to becoming a licensed pilot. And he's doing it in honor of another pilot who lost his life on 9/11. Layton Howerton, a 2017 Lanesboro High School graduate, is the recipient of a scholarship from the LeRoy W. Homer Jr. Foundation, named after the co-pilot of United Airlines Flight 93, which was hijacked on 9/11 and crashed near Shanksville, Pa.More >>
Rochester Fire officials say they have to deal with gas leaks in open air often, where it is rarely a hazard. It's when the leak is enclosed that it becomes a rare, but known, problem.More >>
Rochester Fire officials say they have to deal with gas leaks in open air often, where it is rarely a hazard. It's when the leak is enclosed that it becomes a rare, but known, problem.More >>
Regina Mustafa officially announced she's running for the U.S. House of Representatives. She made the announcement at her campaign kickoff event, which was held at The Jive Mill in downtown Rochester on Thursday night. Before Mustafa took the stage, four friends took to the stage to share what they like about Mustafa.More >>
Regina Mustafa officially announced she's running for the U.S. House of Representatives. She made the announcement at her campaign kickoff event, which was held at The Jive Mill in downtown Rochester on Thursday night. Before Mustafa took the stage, four friends took to the stage to share what they like about Mustafa.More >>
Rochester Police have called off their search for a suspect in a domestic assault. Investigators have not released the man's name, but said he was wanted for a domestic assault that happened earlier this week.More >>
Rochester Police have called off their search for a suspect in a domestic assault. Investigators have not released the man's name, but said he was wanted for a domestic assault that happened earlier this week.More >>
Channel One Food Bank announced Thursday that it's received a healthy boost for its fresh produce program.More >>
Channel One Food Bank announced Thursday that it's received a healthy boost for its fresh produce program.More >>
The 2017 Central Zone Championship Meet is a splash. Literally. For four days, the best swimmers from Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri Valley, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, the Ozarks, and Minnesota will compete at the Rochester Rec Center. Swim events happen all day Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. USA Swimming hosts the annual event that takes place at the end of the summer season. This is the first time in 17 years the swim meet has been he...More >>
The 2017 Central Zone Championship Meet is a splash. Literally. For four days, the best swimmers from Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri Valley, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, the Ozarks, and Minnesota will compete at the Rochester Rec Center. Swim events happen all day Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. USA Swimming hosts the annual event that takes place at the end of the summer season. This is the first time in 17 years the swim meet has been he...More >>
Each of them face seven felonies, including Attempted 1st Degree Murder of a police officer. Both teens are from Wisconsin.More >>
Each of them face seven felonies, including Attempted 1st Degree Murder of a police officer. Both teens are from Wisconsin.More >>
Fire officials say at least one person has died in a building collapse in Minneapolis.More >>
Fire officials say at least one person has died in a building collapse in Minneapolis.More >>
Rochester Police Department said they arrested 29-year-old Kathlyn Beaugard was arrested around 4 p.m. Tuesday after she cut her 33-year-old boyfriend on his arm in Southeast Rochester.More >>
Rochester Police Department said they arrested 29-year-old Kathlyn Beaugard was arrested around 4 p.m. Tuesday after she cut her 33-year-old boyfriend on his arm in Southeast Rochester.More >>
Police said 31-year-old James Conway, who is a relative of the woman, broke into the apartment though a window and assaulted the two.More >>
Police said 31-year-old James Conway, who is a relative of the woman, broke into the apartment though a window and assaulted the two.More >>
A new contender has entered the race for the 2018 midterm elections: Regina Mustafa. Mustafa is running for the 1st Congressional District, Minnesota, after living in Southern Minnesota for 12 years. As a Muslim woman and legally blind, Mustafa says she believes in equal opportunities for every Minnesotan and understands the challenges people's lives can face. A campaign kick-off is scheduled for the evening of Thursday, August 3rd at The Jive Mill in Rochester.More >>
A new contender has entered the race for the 2018 midterm elections: Regina Mustafa. Mustafa is running for the 1st Congressional District, Minnesota, after living in Southern Minnesota for 12 years. As a Muslim woman and legally blind, Mustafa says she believes in equal opportunities for every Minnesotan and understands the challenges people's lives can face. A campaign kick-off is scheduled for the evening of Thursday, August 3rd at The Jive Mill in Rochester.More >>
The study includes more than 760 clinics across the state, with more than 180,000 patients taking part.More >>
The study includes more than 760 clinics across the state, with more than 180,000 patients taking part.More >>
Deputies responded and found the dog in about six feet of water a quarter-mile west of the boat access.More >>
Deputies responded and found the dog in about six feet of water a quarter-mile west of the boat access.More >>