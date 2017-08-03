Department of Public Safety's extra speed patrols issues more than 16,000 Tickets

More than 300 law enforcement agencies participated in July's two-week extra speed enforcement around Minnesota.

20 agencies reported speeds of 100 mph or more, the max speed clocking in at 155 mph.

Some of the excuses heard by law enforcement included: "running late to have dinner with grandma" and "going to a funeral."

Officers issued more than 16 thousand citations for unsafe speeds and more than 1,700 seat belt citations.

Last year's, officers gave out 13 thousand speed citations.

Seeing as the amount of citations have increased, state patrol says more work needs to be done.

"So we can see from the trends in previous years that we still have a problem with unsafe speeds, so we need to keep educating people on the dangers of unsafe speed," Sergeant Troy Christianson, with Minnesota State Patrol, said. "Then at the same time we need to make sure we follow that up with steady enforcement to make sure we keep people accountable for safe speeds, and try to keep the roads as safe as possible."

State Patrol Says that while it would prefer to have the same level of enforcement year round, there's not enough funding to do so.

Speed contributes to an average of 83 deaths every year.