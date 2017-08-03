Fillmore County teen flying in honor of pilot who died on 9/11

An 18-year-old Fillmore County teen is on the fast-track to becoming a licensed pilot. And he's doing it in honor of another pilot who lost his life on 9/11.

Layton Howerton, a 2017 Lanesboro High School graduate, is the recipient of a scholarship from the LeRoy W. Homer Jr. Foundation, named after the co-pilot of United Airlines Flight 93, which was hijacked on 9/11 and crashed near Shanksville, Pa.

"When I do think about LeRoy when I'm up flying, I get kind of, you know, emotional a little bit -- not to the point of breaking down or anything. But it's powerful to think about that I'm flying in honor of one of the pilots who died on 9/11," Howerton said.

The foundation awarded the scholarship to Howerton because of his academic excellence, his extracurricular activities, and his essays demonstrating his passion for aviation. The scholarship pays for all the training to become a private pilot. So since June 21, Howerton has been taking lessons with instructor Isaac Deters at Fillmore County Airport.

"We have been training pretty hard, pretty fast. We'd get up and we'd be out here flying at 7 a.m. and then we'd be flying at 7 p.m. just about every day," said Howerton.

Howerton will take his final test within the next two weeks. If he passes, a pilot license would be his.

"I saw the Blue Angels fly when I was young and I went to many aviation museums... I always had a passion for aviation," he said.

Howerton will head to Iowa State University this fall to study aerospace engineering, saying he'd "like to design and test and build aircraft or spacecraft."

But for him, nothing compares to the thrill of being in the cockpit.

"The sense of responsibility and the amazing things that you can see. You know that you are in charge of the aircraft and you're responsible for getting yourself and whoever's with you safely back to the ground," Howerton said. "Flying planes is way more far than driving cars... Little more complicated but once you get the hang of it, it's no more difficult really."

In addition to the LeRoy W. Homer Jr. Foundation scholarship, Layton was also awarded a second scholarship from the Experimental Aircraft Association, which covered the cost of the Advanced Air Academy camp in Oshkosh, Wis.