Rochester Fire Department offers advice for dealing with natural gas leaks

Natural gas powers homes and businesses all over the country, but rarely, does it cause a level of damage like what was seen at the Minnehaha Academy.

"It caught me by surprise because it's such a rare event," Eric Kurska, with the Rochester Fire Department, said. "Natural gas is used by half of the residents in this country, it's very safe."

When it comes to natural gas leaks, firefighters normally have to deal with carbon monoxide.

"That's from incomplete combustion of natural gas," Kurska explained.

The best way to deal with that, is to have a carbon monoxide detector installed and working.

When the rare instance happens and there is a natural gas leak, RFD says: get out as soon as you can and call 911.

"But if they do think they have a leak, don't try and find the leak, leave the premises," Kurska said.

Also, make sure no lights or appliances are switched on or off, as it could create a spark.

In 2016, Pinewood Elementary had a gas scare of it's own, even though it ended up being a false alarm

For Rochester public school, its a yearly process to keep up with their natural gas crisis plans.

"They're supposed to immediately call 911 to get the fire department and emergency response coming to the scene," Scott Sherden, Executive Director of Operations with Rochester Public Schools, said. "Then establish an evacuation route."

If people take the proper precautions, they can help avoid disasters.