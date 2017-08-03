Regina Mustafa officially announces Congressional run

"Yes, I am Muslim. Let's get that out of the way and get back to the real work," said Mustafa at the beginning of her speech.

Regina Mustafa officially announced she's running for the U.S. House of Representatives.

She made the announcement at her campaign kickoff event, which was held at The Jive Mill in downtown Rochester on Thursday night.

Before Mustafa took the stage, four friends took to the stage to share what they like about Mustafa.

Chris Roberts or "The Beard" was the first to introduce Mustafa to the crowd of around 40 people. Roberts is a Christian, but said he's gotten to know Mustafa and he appreciates how open she is to conversation.

Three other people spoke briefly about Mustafa before she took to the stage.

She walked on stage to a roar of applause from the audience, and she didn't hold back on her opening statement.

For the roughly 30 minutes she was onstage, she talked about American stories.

The first story she mentioned was about a man who discouraged her. Mustafa said she asked his name, saying she knew he didn't agree with what she does, then asked him to coffee. She didn't expect to hear from him, but to her surprise he emailed her that night. They eventually met up and discovered they had a lot in common. To this day, they've kept in touch.

"That's more of what we need in this country," said Mustafa after sharing the story.

She went on to talk of her military upbringing.

Mustafa grew up in Philadelphia to a Vietnam veteran who served in the Marine Corps for 20 years. Her grandfather served in France during World War ll, and her brother is currently a lieutenant in the Navy.

Mustafa graduated from Penn State. She shared how she once dreamed of being a Border Patrol agent.

"I wanted to explore the country and meet people from all over the world," Mustafa said.

That dream was crushed weeks later when she was diagnosed with an incurable retinal disease. She only has 10 percent of usable vision. To deal with the diagnosis, she moved to South Korea for two years.

"I wanted the challenge and opportunity to see the United States from the outside," she explained.

Years later, she married her husband and they moved to Winona, Minn., to raise their children. Mustafa told the crowd of how she instantly fell in love with small-town life and how she remembers seeing her first Minnesota bluff.

"Minnesota nice is a real thing," she said.

However, Mustafa was in for another blow. She was seven months pregnant when her husband lost his job. She recalled how she thought about not having health care, and how it was already hard enough to find employment when one has a lifelong disease. Because of that experience, affordable healthcare is her top issue.

"I know what it feels like to wake up and fear not having health care," Mustafa said.

She believes health care is a human right, including mental health care.

Other important issues to Mustafa include education, the environment/renewable energy, figuring out the inequalities in the mental health system, and honest discussions about gun safety.

She said she's running because the time is right. She understands Minnesota, the United States, and countries beyond the U.S. She also wants her two children to have a better country than what we have right now.

"That's a mother's instinct -- to give them a better world," she said.

She said she's sick of other people trying to write her own narrative for her and trying to tell her what she can and can't do.

"Every day, you tell me I'm not suitable or I can't do something. That only makes me go for it harder," said Mustafa.

One of her boldest statements came toward the end of her speech when she was talking about the current situation in Washington, D.C.

"I may only have 10 percent of my usable vision, but I can see the garbage coming out of this administration. I can see what you're doing and I'm not going to be silent about it," she said.

Mustafa certainly wasn't silent during her time on stage. She ended the night by saying that during her 12 years in Minnesota, she's never had a cheese curd, but she will eat them all over the 1st Congressional District.

The Congressional elections are set for November 6, 2018.



