RPD concludes search for man in Southeast Rochester - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

RPD concludes search for man in Southeast Rochester

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Rochester Police spent early Thursday evening searching for a man in Southeast Rochester.

They told KTTC on scene that they were not able to find him and called off the search around 6:15 p.m. 

Before that, police launched their drone camera to aid in the search near Zumbro Valley Health Center.

That is near Highway 52 and Highway 63 on Woodlake Drive.

Police said the man is not considered dangerous.

