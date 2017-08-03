Channel One Food Bank receives grant to fuel fresh produce program

Channel One Food Bank announced Thursday that it's received a healthy boost for its fresh produce program.

It is the recipient of a $10,000 grant from the Morgan Stanley Foundation.

That money will go toward increasing the food bank's ability to access, transport, and store fresh fruits and veggies for local residents.

“By providing the people we serve with increased access to fresh fruits and vegetables, we give them the building blocks for a healthy life,” said Interim Director of Channel One Regional Food Bank Linda Lovik. “We are excited to work with Morgan Stanley to help improve the health of the people in our community.”