Massachusetts woman sentenced for encouraging boyfriend to commit suicide

By KTTC Newsroom
The young Massachusetts woman, convicted of involuntary manslaughter for encouraging her 18-year-old boyfriend to commit suicide, remains free Thursday night.

A judge handed Michelle Carter, 20, a 2.5 year sentence, requiring 15 months in lock-up. Her sentence also includes five years of probation.

The judge then granted a defense motion to stay the sentence, meaning she will not go to jail until her state appeals are exhausted.

Earlier, Carter sat quietly while the family of Conrad Roy shared their anger and loss. 

"I never, I'll never get over this pain I feel everyday," said Roy's sister. 

Carter's attorney, citing his client's struggle with mental illness, pleaded for leniency. 

In June, a judge convicted Carter of involuntary manslaughter for goading her boyfriend to commit suicide. 

Case evidence included texts between the two, just hours before his death. 

In July 2014, Roy, who had attempted suicide before, drove to a K-Mart parking lot outside of Boston and filled his grandfather's pick-up truck with carbon monoxide. 

