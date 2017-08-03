The South East Minnesota Workforce Development Board looks to prepare the workforce for the future

A group of people from eleven counties is putting their heads together to prioritize labor shortages.

The South East Minnesota Workforce Development board held their annual strategic planning Thursday morning. The focus of the meeting was labor shortage and skills deficiencies, and how to position their energies and resources.

One way is to make sure young people prepared for technical skills. Another way is to get people to where the jobs are.

"There's a genuine lack of people. If you count the number of people who are not employed, and look at the number of jobs available, you actually are getting to a point where jobs are going to start outnumbering the people," said Randy Johnson, Executive Director of Workforce Inc. "Now we do have a serious issue of under-employment where people may have training but it doesn't align with the skills needed for jobs that are open."

Johnson said the labor supply has not been completely exhausted -- there are some people who find it difficult to find jobs like minorities and those who were previously incarcerated.

They looked at creative solutions, and hope the talks would create strategies and plans for career pathway advancement.

They also hope to repeat the best practices for the upcoming year.