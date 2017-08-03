Hundreds of swimmers will compete at the 2017 Central Zone Championship Meet in Rochester

The 2017 Central Zone Championship Meet is a splash. Literally. For four days, the best swimmers from Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri Valley, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, the Ozarks, and Minnesota will compete at the Rochester Rec Center. Swim events happen all day Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. USA Swimming hosts the annual event that takes place at the end of the summer season. This is the first time in 17 years the swim meet has been he...More >>
In 1936, Jesse Owens won four track and field gold medals at the Olympic games held in Berlin, a feat that did not sit well with Germany's leader at the time, Adolf Hitler. Thirty-five years later, Owens was invited to speak at the Brian Kelly Benefit Breakfast held on August 1, 1971, in Rochester.More >>
Visits may involve reading, walking, or helping patients attend activities in their assisted living facility.More >>
The study includes more than 760 clinics across the state, with more than 180,000 patients taking part.More >>
Each of them face seven felonies, including Attempted 1st Degree Murder of a police officer. Both teens are from Wisconsin.More >>
Police said 31-year-old James Conway, who is a relative of the woman, broke into the apartment though a window and assaulted the two.More >>
Rochester Police Department said they arrested 29-year-old Kathlyn Beaugard was arrested around 4 p.m. Tuesday after she cut her 33-year-old boyfriend on his arm in Southeast Rochester.More >>
A new contender has entered the race for the 2018 midterm elections: Regina Mustafa. Mustafa is running for the 1st Congressional District, Minnesota, after living in Southern Minnesota for 12 years. As a Muslim woman and legally blind, Mustafa says she believes in equal opportunities for every Minnesotan and understands the challenges people's lives can face. A campaign kick-off is scheduled for the evening of Thursday, August 3rd at The Jive Mill in Rochester.More >>
Deputies responded and found the dog in about six feet of water a quarter-mile west of the boat access.More >>
