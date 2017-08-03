Hundreds of swimmers will compete at the 2017 Central Zone Championship Meet in Rochester

The 2017 Central Zone Championship Meet is a splash. Literally.

For four days, the best swimmers from Arkansas, Iowa, Missouri Valley, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, the Ozarks, and Minnesota will compete at the Rochester Rec Center.

Swim events happen all day Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m.

USA Swimming hosts the annual event that takes place at the end of the summer season.

This is the first time in 17 years the swim meet has been held in Rochester, according to Bill Shaughnessy, Rochester Swimming Inc. Director.

Around 800 swimmers will compete, with about 4,000 people attending as coaches or support systems.

"Swimming is an endurance event so it's kind of like marathon running. Most of these kids practice two hours a day, five to six days a week, and they do that year round...to be good enough to make it to qualify for an event like this," said Shaughnessy.

This weekend's swim event is only for kids 14 years and younger. Only the fastest swimmers in Minnesota qualified for the meet.

Shaughnessy mentioned that about 200 swimmers from Minnesota will compete this weekend. Twenty-three of the young swimmers are from Rochester.

